Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will unveil the 2020 roadmap on January 19

These days the players of Monster hunter world On PC they are celebrating the recent premiere of the outstanding Iceborne expansion, but very soon the entire community will be able to celebrate the presentation of the content plan for 2020.

Capcom has confirmed that on January 19 they will present the road map in which they will detail all the news that will be arriving at one of their most successful games in its recent history.

As usual in the Japanese, there will be a live broadcast where some of the most imminent news can be seen on the move. At the moment it is unknown if they plan to launch any large expansion such as Iceborne or if they will be adding free updates in the form of events (it is very likely that the way forward is to combine both).

Monster Hunter World has been an important part of the glorious resurgence that Capcom has experienced in recent years chaining works of great quality such as Devil May Cry V, Resident Evil 2 Remake and so many others.