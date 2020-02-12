Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will receive new variants of Brachydios and Rajang in March

Share it:

The third free update of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne It will be a real problem for all hunters unable to control the rage attacks. Among its contents are Raging Brachydios and Furious Rajang, two variants of two of the most problematic, violent and dangerous creatures of the New World.

By the name of these versions you will imagine that they do not come precisely to make friends. So far they have not made known the particularities of each creature and the missions to hunt them and the rewards that we can get by doing so.

The presentation trailer is already intimidating enough to want to know more about what awaits us. Anyway, the specific date of the update is still to be confirmed beyond knowing that it will arrive sometime next month. At least for the PS4 and Xbox One players, as the PC will have to endure until April.

The community has already begun to speculate on the objects that will have to be equipped and the most effective combat strategies just by looking at the presentation of both creatures in the trailer.

These two variants were already mentioned in the roadmap of the game for 2020 but without specifying which creatures would be the protagonists. Those that have been released are Stygian Zynogre, Sfi'jiiva and the new region. All this will be available in the March 12 update with Title Update 2, so we assume that the aforementioned variants will arrive later as part of Title Update 3.

From April all updates will arrive simultaneously to computers and consoles. For the rest of the year, new monsters, events and more novelties have been promised that will be revealed from the month of April, the last one detailed in the road map.