Technology

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will correct your performance issues with a PC patch

January 17, 2020
Add Comment
Ryan Sanders
2 Min Read
Share it:

The arrival of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne The PC has not materialized without the presence of some problems. However, Capcom has already made clear his intention to investigate what happened, something that will crystallize in a patch, which will be launched in the coming days. It has been confirmed by the Japanese company itself through a statement on Steam, in which it has indicated that the update will seek to solve the performance problems that certain players have experienced in compatible.

Shortly after launch, some users posted their complaints on the Steam forums. They referred to falls of framerate, as well as crasheos constants As explained by the Japanese firm, the problem lies in a "unusually high CPU utilization during the games ”. In addition, they have also certified that there have been vicissitudes linked to previous saved items. If players do not download the update before installing Iceborne, the game will not recognize it. That problem will be addressed in that new patch.

Beyond that it will be ready soon, a specific release date has not been specified. Thus, it has also been confirmed that the installation of the version 10.12.01 (the new patch) will be necessary to access the online game.

READ:  Mario Kart Tour: the Ice Tour arrives, the ice tour

To unknown lands

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is the great expansion of the original title, as it adds multiple hours of play, new creatures and a completely unpublished region, Frost Creek. In this place, the ice does not give truce and the monsters have become accustomed to the extreme temperatures. Moreover, they have adapted to the point of mastering special skills that benefit from winter environments.

Although the expansion was published in September for PS4 and Xbox One, PC users have had to wait until January to get the video game. Once small problems are solved, the hunt will be fully ready to begin. This is our analysis.

Source | Capcom

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Sanders

Ryan is the guy who has been there with Lisa since the inception of Asap Land. When Lisa shared the idea of starting a news website, he loved the idea and took a plunge into writing online news bulletins. He is now having quite good experience with sharing news in its original form.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.