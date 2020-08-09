Monster Hunter World Iceborne turns one year: numerous events are coming

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the celebrations for the 16 million copies of Monster Hunter World, Capcom invites all hunters of its action role to celebrate Iceborne's first birthday by participating in many seasonal events that will be held in the coming weeks on PC, S4 and Xbox One.

The Japanese videogame giant recalls that the first will officially fall on 6 September birthday of MHW Iceborne and, for this reason, it has decided to involve its community in a series of special activities that will last for several weeks.

Iceborne's anniversary celebrations will officially begin on August 21 and will end in night of October 1st. During this time, players will be able to freely access all missions, bonuses and activities from past seasonal events. Here is the schedule of events planned by Capcom, with departure and conclusion scheduled for 02:00 Italian every Friday:

Stele Winter Festival is Joyful Festival – from 21 August to 4 September

is – from 21 August to 4 September Thanksgiving Festival is Astral Festival – from 4th to 18th September

is – from 4th to 18th September Spring Flowers Festival is Flowering Festival – from 18 September to 1 October

Please let us know if you will participate in these activities. Meanwhile, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find our review of Monster Hunter World Iceborne and a handy survival guide for new hunters.