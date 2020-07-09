Monster Hunter World Iceborne: the new update features Alatreon

Share it:

The fourth free update for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is available today on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. This update features the debut of the Black Thunder Dragon Alatreon, the variant of the Bariider Assiderato monster, a new seasonal event and much more.

Any self-respecting hunter knows that proper preparation prevents poor performance when hunting. In the face of the unstable and elementary nature of the Alatreon, even the best-equipped veteran hunters will have their plans and provisions put to the test. Depending on whether the Alatreon has entered the elemental state Dragon, Fire or Ice, every aspiring hunter must change tactics in order to anticipate a devastating number of possible attacks, both from the ground and from the air. Warning, once the Alatreon has prepared its mighty Escaton Judgment attack, only those who are dealing damage with the correct element will be able to help minimize the incoming shock wave. Hunters who are in summers from facing this draconic threat now that it is available, should prepare to resist all the elements, or risk their team coming to rest eternally.

In addition to the Alatreon, the chilling new variant Barioth Assiderato Temprato will be available to all Iceborne players as part of a limited-time event that will begin on August 7th. This new variant of Barioth exudes a freezing gust of wind that freezes the ground, making each fight a battle for positional advantage. Even hunters who think they will have the upper hand after forcing the frozen Barioth to retreat will have to pay attention to the breath of ice that will emanate while recovering their strength. Those who hope to get the better of this icy fighter should prepare to fight tooth and nail for their chance of victory.

All hunters brave and skilled enough to pass these encounters will be rewarded with materials to create new high-level Palico tools, weapons, armor with new bonus skills and decorative pendants.

New seasonal event

From July 22 to August 6, the Lunar Terrace of Seliana will celebrate the summer with the new one Sizzling Spice Fest seasonal. The whole Coordination Center also tries to turn up the heat, with new meaty dishes available at the canteen, decorations inspired by the carnival, a new costume for Poogie, seasonal equipment for the Palico, a new costume for the assistant and a new design as a snowman. Hunters who want to give their wardrobe some life can redeem tickets with access bonuses, seasonal sizes and event missions, to obtain the new α + Passion armor, new Armor Styles such as the new monstrous Kelbi and Aptonoth armor , bunny ears and more.

Gameplay fixes and new downloadable content

The fourth free update also includes a number of new system features and paid DLC for hunters. Hunters looking for the most elusive monsters can now use Alchemist's Guide Alchemy to create special tracks. These Special Tracks will allow you to flush out a specific monster of your choice while in the Guiding Lands, making it easier than ever for players to control which monsters they encounter. The more fashionable hunters who want to show off new weapons and armor can now choose from even more exciting pendant models. Once back at the base, hunters can choose from a new set of paid DLCs for their room, including new monster figurines, musical choices and Lyniana-inspired decorations. Finally, those interested in showing their progress in Iceborne can choose from a series of new designs for their Team Cards and Guild Card, which will highlight their hunter's achievements.

Future updates

Other challenges and surprises await the intrepid hunters of the Fifth Fleet, with the debut of the Master Rank Armor Style, and the arrival of an unannounced monster in the New World in the next title update. More information on this fan-favorite monster will be coming soon.