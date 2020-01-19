Monster Hunter World Iceborne: the 2020 program, consoles and PC in sync since May

Share it:

Capcom has outlined the plans to support Monster Hunter World: Iceborne in 2020, both as regards the editions for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and for the most recent PC edition.

Up consul, this month the Astral Festival will take place and new armor styles will arrive, while in February new event missions will be made available that will provide more chances of obtaining gold, rewards with jewels, Venaspirito Great Gems and Master Rank points. In March it will be the turn of the third main update (ver. 13.00) which will bring with it two new monster variants. In April it will be the 13.50 update, which will introduce new arch-tempered versions and the master degree of existing monsters, in addition to the Astera / Seliana Festival. In May the 14.00 update will mark the return of a fan-loved monster, whose identity has not yet been revealed.

The roadmap of the PC version it is in some ways even richer, since it includes content that has already been published on consoles in the previous months. On February 6, with the first main update (ver. 11.50), the Rajang, the Raccoon City collaboration, the volcanic biome in the Guiding Lands, the contents of the weapon design competition, the updating of the accommodation and the Joyful Festival will arrive. The second main update (ver. 12.03) is set for March 12 and involves the arrival of the Safi'jiiva, the Zinogre Stigeo and the frost biome in the Guide Lands. The rich month of April will see the publication of the third main update (ver. 13.00) and the update 13.50, while in May, with the launch of the fourth main update (ver. 14.00) it will take place synchronization between PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC versions: from that moment on, they will receive the same contents with the same timing. For a complete overview, we invite you to consult the infographics attached at the bottom of this news.