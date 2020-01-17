Monster Hunter World: Iceborne solves the PC save error

Share it:

Since it came out on PC, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne He is living a great moment of form. The game is selling more in compatible than other games that had long reasaplanded in the market. And apart, Capcom will continue to expand its content – for all platforms – in the coming months.

However, that version was subject to a very serious error: one that prevented loading the saved game of the original PC Monster Hunter World. Luckily, the bug has just been fixed by a new patch.

That mistake was causing that, when players logged in to test the content of the expansion, they discovered that the saved games of Monster Hunter World had stopped working. Without a doubt, a very serious error that, at least, Capcom has taken very little time to solve.

Something that the Japanese company has announced through the official account of the game on Twitter. You can see the original message below this paragraph. This is what the text says: "(PC / Steam) Hotfix 10.12.01 patch is now available, related to CPU utilization and data saving compatibility issues. Be sure to update to the latest version before your next game session.".

(PC / Steam) Hot fix patch 10.12.01 is now live, related to CPU utilization and Save Data compatibility issues. Please make sure to update to the latest version before your next play session.https: //t.co/u7IIf4zvPM – Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) January 17, 2020

Anyway, as you can see in the tweet yourself, we are invited to take a look at two more specific threads, which are hosted on Steam. Anyway, beyond technical details regarding what caused the problem, the only important thing that is discussed is how the patch affects us depending on our particular case.

This is what they say about it: "For those with data saved with date and time before October 30, 2018 (at 00:00 Spanish time), any customization made in the key configuration will be reset to its default value after applying the new patch.".

