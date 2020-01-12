Technology

Monster Hunter World Iceborne on PC: canceled rescues reported, Capcom at work

January 12, 2020
Starting yesterday, Thursday 9 January, Monster Hunter World Iceborne is available on PC. However, some players seem to be experiencing some issues.

In particular, part of the PC community is reporting difficulty loading your save games. Several players have reported this issue within several virtual hangouts, including the well-known Reddit portal or the Steam forum. Among the most common drawbacks seem to be the impossibility of proceeding with the loading of previous bailouts or, even, their involuntary cancellation.

Contacted by the editorial staff of Polygon, Capcom said he was aware of the problem and to be currently investigating the difficulties reported by PC users active on Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. To date, no further information appears to be available.

In closing, we point out that, as you can check directly at the bottom of this news, theOfficial Twitter account of the Monster Hunter series has published a chirping addressed to PC / Steam users. Inside we can read: "We are aware of the performance issues that have been reported, and are actively investigating". The Tweet also invites players who are experiencing difficulties with the PC version to contact Capcom support, reachable through the link in the twitter.

