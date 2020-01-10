Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is now available on PC

Share it:

As promised, at 18:00 this afternoon Capcom has finally published also on PC Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, full-bodied expansion already available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One since last September.

Iceborne is available for purchase on Steam in the Standard editions (39.99 euros) e Digital Deluxe (49.99 euros). The latter also offers the "Silver Knight" armor style, three gestures, two sets of stickers, a face paint, a hairstyle and a decoration set to personalize the room. For the occasion Capcom has also put on sale also Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition, which for 59.99 euros offers in a single base game and expansion package.

Iceborne introduces an unedited story set after the end of Monster Hunter World, the Master Degree, a new base of operations, a new meeting room, a region never explored before (the Brine Wastes) and new forms of life to be discovered, as well as brand new weapons, armor and skills. Among the unpublished mechanics there are the Rampino Claw, new actions and combos for all weapons, the possibility of using the slingshot with unsheathed weapon, new features in the training area, maximum level increased for the companion and his gadgets, and the possibility to ride Cacciaprede monsters by increasing the bond with the Lynians. You will learn more by reading the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne review for PC. Discerning players will be happy to know that it is also available a high resolution texture pack (45 GB), and that there is support for DirectX 12 and FidelityFX CAS.

The patch that accompanied the release of the expansion, big well 48GB, also introduced new free features for all Monster Hunter World players, including a new camera mode to capture screenshots, a feature that allows you to view a list of the character's numeric statistics, the ability to select gestures from the context menu also within the base, new options for the HUD, the opportunity to purchase buddy modification vouchers to change their appearance, the difficulty for two players for multiplayer, extra slots for item sets and wish lists and more.