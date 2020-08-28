Monster Hunter World Iceborne: Fatalis invades the New World!

Share it:

Capcom has announced the latest free update of Monster Hunter World Iceborne: it will be called The Last Stand and is coming on October 1st. To conclude the post launch support of the famous hunting game will be the Drago Nero fateful, one of the most difficult creatures ever present in the saga.

The Fatalis is a historical monster from the Monster Hunter series and much awaited by the public. his name has become the emblem of the difficulty that the game offers in the most advanced hunts. It is not surprising that the developers have chosen this dragon as the protagonist of the final update of the successful expansion of the game. Fatalis will not arrive in New world alone and to accompany it we will find the version arci-temprata del Velkhana, the Iceborne cover monster, along with the introduction of all master rank armor styles, another function requested several times by the community.

For the occasion, a Halloween theme event, which will also take place in October and will bring armor and other exclusive items. Following the arrival of Alatreon in Monster Hunter World Iceborne, the Fatalis represents an explosive conclusion to the cycle of Seliana, and most likely he will propose a fight that will give even the most experienced hunters a hard time. We take this opportunity to remind you that to celebrate its first anniversary, Iceborne is re-proposing some past events.