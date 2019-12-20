Monster Hunter World: Iceborne celebrates Christmas with ambition

Share it:

In the New World the end of the year parties are also celebrated and for this reason Capcom has announced a whole collection of events in which to participate within Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

The two main events are Winter Star Fest and Holiday Joy Fest, the first is open to all players from the Astera Gathering Hub and the second is reserved to all those hunters who have obtained the master rank in Iceborne, accessed from the Seliana Gathering Hub.

In these events you can build snowmen, participate in snowball battles and make event sets for our hunters and their little companions.

The following pieces of equipment are released during this celebration:

Mad Scavenger Pickaxe (Long Sword)

Duffel Penguin Mask (Helmet)

Sealed Dragon Cloth (Helmet)

Buff Body (Armor Set)

There is also the last chance to enjoy the Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds event on PS4. Participating in the event you can get the Banuk armor set, improve the Aloy Arc in the Aloy Adept War Arc to the Master Rank and create the Palico Master Rank Ranger Set, all completing the "Firebreak" mission.