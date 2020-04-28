Monster Hunter World: Iceborne: Capcom delays the next update

Share it:

It was not a simple event, but the next big update of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. And surely it is due to the great magnitude of the content that was planned for it, that Capcom has decided to delay it indefinitely.

Of course, the cause of the disease is the coronavirus, which continues to hinder the work of developers when it comes to meeting the deadlines that were assasaplanded prior to the crisis we are experiencing. Read on for all the details.

The announcement, which has come through an official message published by the game's Twitter account, is accompanied by a letter from Capcom with the relevant explanations. You can see it in the tweet itself, a little further down.

In addition, as you can see in the content of the letter, there are other implications for Monster Hunter World users in Spain. More specifically, reference is made to the problem of dubbing, which will cause that when the update arrives in our country, it will be done with voices recorded without actors, in English and much more generic.

Attention Hunters, we have an important message about the development of future Title Updates for #Iceborne. pic.twitter.com/WZiEleTyTv – Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 28, 2020

As for this update number 4, it is expected to mark the return of Alatreon, the Black Dragon, as well as various items related to the monster in question. All that content can be seen in the roadmap that Capcom published in another message from that same tweet.

However, and as is evident, it only serves to give us an idea of ​​the content, since the individual dates will also be moved. Of course, from IGN we will be attentive to inform you when Capcom announces the new release date for the update. In the meantime, you will have to continue hunting known monsters. That after all are not few.