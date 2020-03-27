Monster Hunter World: Iceborne: Capcom advances new events for us to stay home

Share it:

Passionate about Monster hunter world (and from its Iceborne expansion) they know that Capcom constantly updates the game constantly, with new content. However, they may have been overlooked the fact that the Japanese company has announced that it will advance some of its next content due to the confinement to which we are currently subjected by the coronavirus.

Thus, it has been confirmed that from today, and until next April 9, new events will be available in the game, both on PS4 and Xbox One and on PC. Here we tell you all the details.

The information has come through the official account of the game on Twitter, and as you can read in the description, there are multiple Event Missions that will be advanced due to confinement. However, it has not been specified how many will be in total. What is clear is that we can enjoy a fairly long period of time to finish them all.

This is exactly what the message says: "Hunters, we know that many of you will be spending more time at home lately, so we decided to advance most of the #MHWorld and #Iceborne Event Missions live from today, March 27, to April 9. Happy hunting! ".

On the other hand, we have to remember that a free trial of the game is currently taking place on PS4. However, this was only announced for certain regions, among which was not Europe. We will be watching to see if, as new events arrive, Capcom opens the possibility that the title can also be played for free here.