Monster Hunter World: gift items to celebrate excellent sales

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Monster Hunter World continues to sell tirelessly. According to the latest data communicated by Capcom, the base game has surpassed 15 million copies sold, while the Iceborne expansion has been purchased 4.5 million times.

Amazing results, which Capcom has decided to celebrate giving gifts to those who made it possible a success of this magnitude, or the hunters who invested their money in purchasing the game and the downloadable content: all Monster Hunter World players who will log in by February 13th will get the 15 Million Celebration Item Pack; Iceborne owners will also receive the 4 Million Celebration Item Pack.

15 Million Celebration Item Pack (Monster Hunter World)

15 Ancient Potion

15 Great Sushifish

15 Silver Egg

10 Heavy Armor Sphere

5 Gold Wyverian Print

4 Million Celebration Item Pack (Monter Hunter World: Iceborne)

40 Lifepoweder

10 Gourmet Vouchers

10 Heavy Armor Sphere

5 Golden Egg

1 Celestial Wyverian Print

Do not miss the opportunity to get all these objects, which will prove particularly useful during your travels and hunts to the most tough monsters. We take this opportunity to remind you that Rajang recently arrived on Monster Hunter World: Iceborne for PC. Support for all versions will be synchronized in May.