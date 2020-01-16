Monster Hunter World exceeds 15 million units sold; 4M iceborne

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Capcom has reported sales of more than 15 million units sold for Monster Hunter World, the successful renewal of the saga launched in early 2018 for PS4 and Xbox One (later on PC). Its expansion, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, also recently launched on computer, accumulates until this January more than 4 million units sold.

The first game of the franchise thought and developed from scratch for home consoles of great power has resulted in the greatest success in the history of the company.

“Since its inception in 2004, the series has established a new genre in which players cooperate to hunt fierce monsters with their friends; growing to become a mega-success with accumulated sales that exceed 61 million units throughout the saga ”, until January 15, 2020, we read in the statement. Capcom intended to make Monster Hunter become a genre in itself and, although they still do not give clues about what is to come, they do promise to continue committed to offering “highly entertaining experiences” for their playability.

If we take a look at the list of Platinum Titles From Capcom – the company's videogame list above one million copies shipped – Monster Hunter World distances itself greatly from the rest of the pursuers.

In fact, it almost doubles the global sales of the second best-selling title in more than forty years of the company's trajectory, Resident Evil 5, which after its launch in 2009 accumulates about 7.5 million copies; behind is resident Evil 6 with 7.4 million copies. Curiously, the two deliveries furthest from the original essence of IP survival horror par excellence of Osaka's firm.

Capcom's next big date with players is called Resident Evil 3: Remake, the return of one of the company's most beloved titles after the also successful Resident Evil 2: Remake of 2019. In any case, Capcom already thinks about the Future of Monster Hunter.

Fountains | Capcom Platinum Titles; Capcom