Monster Hunter World: everything you need to know for the launch of Iceborne on PC

The launch of theIceborne expansion of Monster Hunter World on PC, set for the January 9, 2020. In view of the publication of the full-bodied additional content, we have well thought of taking stock of the situation on the expected contents, the unlock time, the size of the update and much more.

The launch of Iceborne on PC via Steam is scheduled for 18:00 on Thursday 9 January: at the appointed time all players Monster Hunter World will be called to download the10.12.00 update with a weight of 48 GB, which includes all the expansion data and also the optimization of some base game files. Unfortunately, there is no preload for those who have already pre-ordered the additional content. Those who also want to use the high resolution textures (optional) will have to consider a additional download of 45 GB. Once installed, Iceborne will also require an additional 300 MB for the save data.

Iceborne offers its buyers a completely unedited story which takes place after the end of Monster Hunter World, the Master Degree, a new base of operations, a new meeting room, a region never explored before (the Brine expanses) and new endemic life forms to discover. Obviously, there is no shortage of calls brand new weapons, armor and skills. Among the unpublished mechanics there are the Rampino Claw, new actions and combos for all weapons, the possibility of using the slingshot with unsheathed weapon, new features in the training area, maximum level increased for the companion and his gadgets, and the possibility to ride Cacciaprede monsters by increasing the bond with the Lynians. For more details, we recommend you read the review of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne for PC, already available on our pages.

In the full-bodied patch, however, there will also be some News accessible for free to all Monster Hunter World players, including those who will not purchase Iceborne. We speak, for example, of: a new camera mode to capture screenshots, a feature that allows you to view a list of the character's numeric statistics, the ability to select gestures from the context menu also within the base, new options for the HUD, the opportunity to purchase companion vouchers to change their appearance, the difficulty for two players for multiplayer, extra slots for item sets and the wish list, and much more.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne can be pre-ordered on Steam in Standard edition at the price of 39.99 euros and in Digital Deluxe edition at 49.99 euros. The latter also offers the "Silver Knight" armor style, three gestures, two sets of stickers, a face paint, a hairstyle and a decoration set to personalize the room. Both editions include Yakumo armor style as a pre-order bonus.