Monster Hunter World and Iceborne are just the beginning according to Capcom

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Initial sales forecasts for Monster hunter world they were 5 million copies, according to Capcom. But it turns out that between the standard version and the Iceborne expansion, the Japanese company has sold more than 15 million games worldwide. Thus becoming the best selling game in its history.

Normal that, seeing the results, they are willing to expand the saga to unsuspected limits. And that is basically what the title producer, Ryozo Tsujimoto, said in an interview through the official Capcom website (us via Gamingbolt).

Interview in which Tsujimoto says that more than 300 people have been working on Iceborne: "It depends on the phase, but we have more than 300 people working on the game", said the creative. In fact, we must remember that the development of the game was divided into two large groups. And the group that took care of Iceborne belonged, in turn, to a group of more than 700 people.

Therefore, it is not surprising that Capcom is thinking of even bigger games for the future. And in that sense, the producer has been very clear: "Monster Hunter is a relatively young series and we want to continue driving the brand even more.". According to Tsujimoto, every year more than 100 university students join the team who, little by little, also gain experience with the contrasted team. Therefore, the future is guaranteed.

In short, the creators of the latest installment are aware that they have not reached the ceiling with World and Iceborne. This is what Tsujimoto says about it: "Since I started getting involved with the series, I have wanted to take Monster Hunter beyond the games and make it prevail worldwide. For the past 15 years we have been working hard, but we have not yet reached our goal. From events to movies and more, we will continue to drive the brand. ".

Sources: Gamingbolt / Capcom