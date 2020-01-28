Monster Hunter Riders takes beast hunting to mobiles

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Capcom has announced a new Monster Hunter for mobile with the title Monster Hunter Riders and it is exactly the fusion with How to train your dragon that the title suggests.

The game already has pages in the iOS and Android stores but for now it is only announced for Japan and is expected to be released before the end of this winter.

History tells us that a great calamity hit the game world and that the so-called Ten Great Dragon Knights managed to save their inhabitants on the backs of their dragons.

After what happened, a strong bond between monsters and humans was forged, hundreds of years passed and now the continent of Felgia is once again threatened by a danger that we must fight.

The game promises new ways to fight in the franchise and proof of this is a presentation trailer where we can see a very powerful animation and art work that takes the franchise to a more lively tone than we are used to seeing in deliveries main and, especially, in Monster Hunter World, the most "realistic" title of the saga.

Iconic creatures such as Rathalos, Zinogre, Nargacuga and Glavenus have been announced with many others that will be added with updates. As leader of the Riders Guild we can command teams of mounts and riders with a great option of configurations as Capcom has commented in the presentation of the game.

We do not know what presence micropayments will have in this proposal and what multiplayer options we can find when using our riders to fight with those of other players. We assume that we will know more details of this new mobile title in the coming weeks and especially when the Japanese public can start playing it and begin to circulate the APK everywhere.