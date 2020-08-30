Monster Hunter for Nintendo Switch and Shenmue: news soon for Dusk Golem

Share it:

The well-known Insider Dusk Golem recently shared a more than significant amount of rumors on multiple issues, including a new PS5 event in September and the development of the rumored Silent Hill next gen and Resident Evil 4 Remake.

But not only that: the Twitter user has used the social network to also discuss two further franchises. Among the latter we find Shenmue, returned to the gaming market in 2019 thanks to the publication of a third chapter. As reported by Dusk Golem, news for the series would be in the pipeline and the wait to learn more, it seems, could be very short: the insider quantifies it in about “one or two weeks“.

There are also rumors about a possible new Monster Hunter for Nintendo Switch. The console of the Kyoto House, we remember, did not include the acclaimed Monster Hunter World in its catalog, but a unpublished chapter for hardware it may be in development. Dusk Golem reports that the game will be revealed “presto“and which will be made with a version ofl RE Engine by Capcom compatible with Nintendo Switch. That the series of Monster Hunter are about to welcome a new member into the family?

For confirmations or denials on this and other rumors spread by Dusk Golem, all currently unconfirmed, there is nothing left to do but wait.