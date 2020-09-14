Monster Hunter and Nintendo Switch, announcement soon: more and more clues

From the pages of the Twitter account of the well-known videogame insider Dusk Golem, in the month of August the first rumors related to the announcement of a Monster Hunter for Nintendo Switch spread.

To make the indiscretion particularly intriguing, the fact that it was accompanied by the anticipation of upcoming news related to the IP of Shenmue contributes. Well, in fact, shortly after the publication of the twitter, the announcement of the realization of an animated series dedicated to Shenmue has come. This circumstance contributed to increasing the credibility of the considerations linked to a new chapter of Monster Hunter arriving on the console of the Kyoto House.

Now, on this front, further clues come. A second well-known videogame insider, Shinobi 602, it has in fact ruled on the matter. Questioned on the subject by users of ResetEra, the latter confirmed the reliability of the indiscretion, but not only that: it also suggested that news in this sense could come really shortly. In the face of forum-goers who suggested as a possible showcase for the announcement the Tokyo Game Show 2020, Shinobi 602 indeed replied that Capcom should rule on this before the appointment Japanese.

At the moment, obviously, there are no official confirmations, but the clues related to a Monster Hunter for Nintendo Switch seem to accumulate: to find out if there is a grain of truth, you just have to wait!