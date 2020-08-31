Monster Harvest: unveiled the sandbox between Animal Crossing and Harvest Moon

Share it:

The publisher Merge Games presents the Monster Harvest project at the Future Games Show, a sandbox adventure with pixel art graphics and a playful system that draws deep inspiration from blockbuster sim-life such as Harvest Moon and Animal Crossing New Horizons.

The latest digital effort by Merge Games will take us to Planimal Point, a place surrounded by nature that we will have to explore together with our alter-ego. Taking on the role of the breeder and the farmer, the hero of Monster Harvest must reorganize his life according to the resources accessible to Planimal Point: our task will therefore be to go into the wilderness and acquire the experience necessary for the creation of useful tools for survival.

During the adventure, in the area chosen to set up ours base camp we will even see the rise of shops and structures such as the hospital, the cemetery and houses that will house the NPCs. All of this, of course, will go through a crafting system that promises to be extremely deep and layered. Before leaving you to the presentation video of the new Merge Games project, we inform you that Monster Harvest is scheduled for release end of the year su PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch.