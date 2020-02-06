Monster Energy Supercross 3 arrives on Stadia, but it costs 10 euros more than Steam

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There is mounting a little controversy related to Google Stadia and the price of its games, given that the streaming service of the Mountain View giant has just added to its catalog Monster Energy Supercross 3, which however is offered at a slightly higher price than for example a Steam.

The game indeed, on the platform of Google is offered at a price of 60 euros, while on the store Valve you can find it for sale for 50 euros. There are no changes in content between the two editions, so the higher price is justified by the portability issue and the famous "play anywhere".

This is a problem that is periodically re-proposed, since it is not the only game that Stadia sells at a slightly higher price than the competition, and which tends to divide the players among those who justify the surcharge because of the services offered by Google, and those who criticize such a decision, because it is still essentially the same product.

If you want to learn more about the game in question, on our website you will find our review of Monster Energy Supercross 3. Still on the subject of Stadia, the entry of Joker in Mortal Kombat 11 as part of the Kombat Pack.