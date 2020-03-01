Monpink enchants the web with an extraordinary Violet Evergarden cosplay

Share it:

The Violet Evergarden film is now close to debut and will mark the great return of the guys from Kyoto Animation. Fans can not wait to spoil the return of the beautiful Violet and in this regard, the famous Taiwanese model Monpink has decided to pay tribute to his favorite protagonist.

As you can see at the bottom, the girl shared a photoshoot in which she wears Violet's clothes, complete with a medallion and robotic prostheses. The cosplay is studied in detail, starting from the poses, passing through the hair and arriving at the splendid dress. Fans rewarded the photo shoot with approx 40,000 like it.

In case you don't know it, we remind you that Violet Evergarden is a series of light novels written by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase. Two volumes have been published by Kyoto Animation, under the label KA Esuma Bunko, starting from December 2015, while an anime adaptation by Kyoto Animation was released in Japan from 10 January 2018, all accompanied by the distribution in simulcast all over the world from Netflix, also in dubbed version.

The film, the official sequel to the animated series, will debut in Japanese cinemas on April 24, 2020.

And what do you think of it? How would you rate this cosplay?