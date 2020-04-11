Mononoke: Toei Animation's masterpiece is available for free on VVVVID

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We had to wait a bit but, as anticipated by the winter program of VVVVID, the great classic of 2007 Mononoke has finally arrived in the beautiful country completely free of charge. All twelve episodes of the anime of Toei Animation are now available for viewing, for the first time with Italian subtitles.

VVVVID confirmed the acquisition of the rights on January 9th and today, after four months of waiting, the series has finally been published on the streaming site. It is one of the most important classics of the 2000s.

The anime, halfway between the action and the psychological horror, acts as a spin-off of the 2006 anthological horror series Ayakashi: Horror Tales Samurai and has enjoyed great success in the east. The protagonist is a medicine vendor and mysterious occult master, traveling through feudal Japan in search of some evil spirits nicknamed Mononoke. Before killing them, the seller must understand the shape of the spirit, the truth and the reasoning behind their appearance. Each episode tells a story in itself, in which the protagonist finds and kills a demon.

And what do you think of it? Are you happy? Let us know your opinion on the series! In case you were looking for other news instead, we refer you to the spring schedule of VVVVID.