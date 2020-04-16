Mononoke: review of the anime of Toei Animation, now on VVVVID

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The folklore, in addition to being a fundamental and integral part of Japanese culture and society, it has always been a great source of inspiration for the world of entertainment of Japanese origin, in particular manga and anime (but not only). Just as the tales of great authors of the past such as the brothers Grimm or Hans Christian Andersen have laid the foundations for many western productions, for example the Disney classics, Japanese traditions and mythologies continue to inspire mangaka, artists, directors and screenwriters in the genesis of their works. Think of Kitaro dei Cimiteri, the famous character created in 1959 by Shigeru Mizuki, known for making famous the yokai, the legendary creatures of Japanese mythology. Or the wonderful The story of the shining princess, Isao Takahata's absolute masterpiece based on the ancient folk tale Story of a bamboo clipper (in original Monetary taketori), which is the oldest example of fiction in the land of the rising sun.

Another animated series that exploits all the suggestions of Japanese folklore in an evident and masterly way is Mononoke by Toei Animation available on streaming on VVVVID, for the first time legally and with Italian subtitles. Let's find out the strengths and the charm of an original and innovative product, a great success at home, a wonderful work and still valid despite its 13 years of age.

Exorcists made in Japan

Mononoke is an animated series produced and produced in 2007 by Toei Animation. It's a spin-off / sequel from another animation studio series, Ayakashi: Samurai Horror Tales (also known as Ayakashi: Japanese Classic Horror), released the year before and made up of three distinct stories developed in 11 episodes. In particular, Mononoke connects to the last of these, bakeneko, in which the general context and the protagonist are introduced.

Directed by Kenji Nakamura, the series aired from 12 July to 27 September 2007 for a total of 12 episodes, broadcast in the block Noitamina by Fuji Television. Thanks to the success, Mononoke he inspired two manga, adaptations of two narrative arcs of the original work, published respectively in 2007-2008 and 2014.

Real classic of Japanese animation from the 2000s, Mononoke remained unpublished in our country until a few days ago, when Dynit distributed the whole series on the streaming portal VVVVID subtitled in Italian, after announcing it on January 9, 2020. The prequel remains available only on an amateur basis Ayakashi: Samurai Horror Tales.

Set in the Feudal Japan of the Edo eraexcept for the last three episodes, Mononoke starring a mysterious and charming seller of medicines (kusuriuri in original), renamed "Apothecary" in the Italian translation, whose true identity is that of exorcist of the evil spirits called Mononoke.

Armed with a number of tools, including a sword capable of exposing the true identity of these spirits, and his profound knowledge of the supernatural world, the apothecary wanders throughout Edo to fight the Mononoke and give spiritual peace to the humans who generated them, within five separate stories that make up the 12 episodes of the series.

Form, truth and regret

Characterized by a episodic structure, Mononoke sees the protagonist struggling with the most disparate situations: he goes from a pregnant girl on the run from a mysterious assailant who, hosted in an inn, ends up the victim of one Zashiki-warashi (Japanese spirit of the appearance of a child with gathered hair and a red face), to the passengers of a ship attacked in the open sea by a Umibozu (sea monster). Up to the final story that draws in many respects, including the title bakeneko, the original one from which the whole series took inspiration, but completely changing its context and historical period (which we do not reveal to you). Mononoke it's a series supernatural horror-mystery which, as in the tradition of the greatest masters of Japanese horror (Junji Ito, Kazuo Umezu, Suehiro Maruo), bases everything on restlessness and psychological disturbance of the spectator rather than the brutality and violence of what is shown on the screen, aspects that are not lacking here as well.

During the episodes, the apothecary, the only recurring figure in the series (together with another case), will find himself faced with numerous apparently honest and morally intact characters, but who actually hide feelings and intentions far from noble. Skeletons in the closet that allowed evil spirits to feed on the darkness of their soul and to obtain a concrete form, infesting reality and also involving innocent people.

Mononoke and so a powerful and effective analysis of the deepest depths of the human soul, a psychological horror that, through a dilated narrative rhythm, characterized by continuous pauses and silences interspersed with more tense and pressing moments, manages to perfectly perfect the terror that everyone present during the supernatural manifestations of evil spirits, returning to the viewer a feeling of discomfort and disturbance rarely found in works with a similar cut.

A total involvement that allows the series to overcome some small limit like the fairly repetitive structure of the episodes and the characterization of the secondary characters not always superfine. From this point of view, however, it is impossible not to be impressed by the charisma and appeal of the protagonist, an indisputable figure whose dark charm is further emphasized by the proof of his Japanese voice actor Takahiro Sakurai, a very famous name in the world of Japanese entertainment known to be the official voice of Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII.

As already mentioned, on a cultural level Mononoke is full of references and inspirations to the world of Japanese folklore, evident already from the nature of the protagonist's enemies. The Italian translation has chosen to preserve the original names of the vindictive spirits that appear in the series in the subtitles, Mononoke is ayakashiin our opinion a good choice because it is terms difficult to render well in Italian, and on whose distinction there seems to be still much debate among scholars of Japanese culture.

Another very fascinating example of this aspect, a true leitmotif that serves as a basis for the development of each episode, is the detail exorcism method implemented by the protagonist. In order to activate his sword, and thus defeat i Mononoke, the apothecary will need to know three essential elements of their nature: form, truth and regret, where the latter basically corresponds to the reasons behind the spirit's vengeful behavior and feelings. Only in this way will the protagonist be able to extract the sword from its scabbard and unleash its true shape, necessary to be able to seal and definitively kill the Mononoke.

A painting in motion

Mononoke is a work that offers content of undoubted value, but what has contributed most to its success at home and its status as cult souls of the decade 2001-2010, it is without a doubt the visual aspect. As you may have already noticed from the images in this article, Mononoke is a series that makes its artistic sector a trademark, and an essential component of the narrative.

We are faced with a real visual masterpiece which perfectly mixes traditional designs and animations with digital techniques, integrated here very well and never too intrusive, proposing a style very far from that typical of today's souls. The result is an incredible wonder that has few equals and which makes Mononoke look like a moving ukiyo-e painting.

In fact, there are numerous references and tributes to the famous eighteenth-nineteenth century pictorial current made famous by the works of artists such as Hokusai, Utamaro, Hiroshige and many others, and which so much influence has also exercised in western art. A virtuosity to which they contribute colors, used masterfully and whose daring combinations often return the feeling of being in a sort of trip acid which is well suited to the unhealthy atmosphere of the series, and the "rough" look of each frame, another stratagem that enhances the pictorial rendering of the anime.

Mononoke it was an extremely innovative production at the time, but also 13 years later proves to have aged very well, and can be considered almost a unique unicum in Japanese animation.

A visual magnificence that is preserved in streaming playback on VVVVID, also available in high definition. In this regard, we must point out that, due certainly to the age of the work, the one on the platform appeared to us a simple upscaled version in high definition of the original material, of which there is probably no master in HD. All this to underline that from the point of view of visual rendering Mononoke it cannot compete with current industry standards, but it is absolutely not a defect. Indeed, it is in all respects a feature that increases even more the vintage charm of the work in question.

As many words of praise are spent on the music composed by Yasuharu Takanashi, who accompany every single moment very well and emphasize even more the most tense and disturbing sequences of the work, between melodies inspired by tradition and more modern compositions. Excellent opening theme Last quarter moon, sung by Ryota Komatsu and Charlie Kosei, who with his images sublime introduces the wonderful suggestions of the series.