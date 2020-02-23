'Monkeys' and other essential Latin American films

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From Mexico to Argentina, from Peru to Colombia, from Venezuela to Uruguay … The territories that make up Latin America they are as extensive as their own film production, which continues to emerge as one of the most mystical and risky in the contemporary landscape. Heirs of magical realism, victims of political chaos and violence of neo-colonialism and safeguards of the intangible treasure of the Amazonian tribesLatin American filmmakers explore their past, present and future from different and exciting perspectives, whether from the most crude realism or the most dreamlike tone.

On the occasion of the premiere of Alejandro Landes' dazzling 'Monkeys', we review some of the essential Latin American titles of the last decade. Many are missing from that overwhelming cinephile harvest that they have left us in recent years, but this list serves as an initiation guide to those productions that have most marked our contemporaneity.