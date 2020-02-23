'Monkeys' and other essential Latin American films

From Mexico to Argentina, from Peru to Colombia, from Venezuela to Uruguay … The territories that make up Latin America they are as extensive as their own film production, which continues to emerge as one of the most mystical and risky in the contemporary landscape. Heirs of magical realism, victims of political chaos and violence of neo-colonialism and safeguards of the intangible treasure of the Amazonian tribesLatin American filmmakers explore their past, present and future from different and exciting perspectives, whether from the most crude realism or the most dreamlike tone.
On the occasion of the premiere of Alejandro Landes' dazzling 'Monkeys', we review some of the essential Latin American titles of the last decade. Many are missing from that overwhelming cinephile harvest that they have left us in recent years, but this list serves as an initiation guide to those productions that have most marked our contemporaneity.
one
Monkeys (Alejandro Landes, 2019)
Special Jury Prize at the last edition of the Sundance Festival, this film by Alejandro Landes It takes us to the top of a mountain, where a group of children live under the watchful eye of a sergeant. No, it is not a school trip, but some small guerrillas with orders to take care of an American doctor they hold hostage. With reduced doses of spoken information and an impressive look at violence through the eyes of childhood, this visual and sound wonder plunges us into a world at times magical, at times relentless.
two
Zama (Lucrecia Martel, 2017)
Considered one of the best films of recent times (the ninth best of our century, according to a survey published by The Guardian), this imposing masterpiece of Lucrecia Martel It is destined to survive time. 'Zama' takes its name from Don Diego de Zama, a seventeenth-century Spanish officer who drowns in his own desires on Latin American soil, according to the words he wrote Antonio di Benedetto in 1956. Under the gaze of Argentina, the film becomes a portrait about colonialism, but also about frustrated hopes.
3
Ixcanul (Jayro Bustamante, 2015)
Maria is a seventeen-year-old Mayan girl whose destiny is written against her will: she has to marry the foreman of the plantation where she works with her family. The escapism to which their feelings aspire is the center of this Guatemalan film Jayro Bustamante, which placed him as one of the great promises of contemporary Latin American cinema. Not surprisingly, it was a surprising debut, a sort of social fable installed in the violence of everyday life.
4
The snake's hug (Ciro Guerra, 2015)
Acclaimed worldwide, from San Sebastián to the Oscars, this black and white Colombian film once again shows the clash between natives of the Amazon region and whites who dare to explore it. We follow Karamakate (Nilbio Torres), who lives in the solitude of the empty jungle and the memories of his people, of which he is the only survivor. When an American ethnobotanist asks for help in finding a powerful plant lost among nature, their trip will become a story that goes through time and will help him recover everything he has forgotten. Among the indomitable curiosity of Werner Herzog and the imaginary of Joseph Conrad.
5
The wild region (Amat Escalante, 2016)
The mix of genres in this film of Amat Escalante He took us to the limit in a way that only the Mexican knows how to do it. A love triangle emerges the machismo and homophobia of a community in which an alien lives (literally) capable of generating the most intense sexual pleasure ever seen. with its tentacles (style 'The possession' of Andrzej Zulawski and with the sexual forcefulness of 'Antichrist' of Lars von Trier). A brutal portrait between fantasy and the reality of toxic relationships.
6
Doña Clara (Kleber Mendonça Filho, 2016)
Brazil has been full of cinematographic jewels in recent years, and Kleber Mendonça Filho He is one of the biggest responsible. With this applauded movie starring a hypnotic Sonia BragaWe witness the cruelty of gentrification and capitalism, through a real estate developer who is willing to do everything possible to get a 65-year-old woman out of her own home. But the woman, who navigates among her own memories accompanied by loneliness, is not willing to be trampled and much less to lose the home that has accompanied her for much of her life.
7
Jauja (Lisandro Alonso, 2014)
It is amazing how so many Latin American films find fertile ground again to purge the demons of colonialism through magic. Here he does it again Lisandro Alonso, with a movie starring Viggo Mortensen He won the FIPRESCI prize at the Cannes Festival, and in which he moved us to Patagonia in 1882 during the genocidal campaign known as the Conquest of the Desert. There, a captain and his daughter who will be lost in their searches and personal escapes through a metaphysical western that unfolds before us with both mystery and depth.
8
A fantastic woman (Sebastián Lelio, 2017)
Winner of the Oscar for Best Non-English Speaking Film, this Chilean film by Sebastian Lelio opened the door to new stories with a trans protagonist (imposing Daniela Vega) that she cries the death of her partner while her family treats her as an interested party. The world around her does not understand who she is, but she is very clear about it. We enter their world, sometimes bleak and sometimes multicolored, in one of the most incredible character studios on this list.
9
Bad hair (Mariana Rondón, 2013)
Winner of the Golden Shell at the San Sebastian Festival, this film by Mariana Rondón It captures the feeling of shame and stigma that has long been created around the curly hair of people of color. We see him in a 9-year-old boy who wants to smooth him at all costs for the photo of his yearbook, because he wants to look like people in magazines and stop being one more in that hive building where he lives in Caracas, a pawn invisible even to his own mother, who constantly rejects him.
10
Summer birds (Ciro Guerra and Cristina Gallego, 2018)
Beyond 'Narcos', the Netflix series, Ciro Guerra Y Cristina Gallego They found another way to tell us about the beginnings of drug trafficking in Colombia, not by resorting to the narrative forms of the American thriller but by telling the story from the perspective of the real people involved. Again, magical realism invades the screen as it tells us about the daily lives of the lives of the locals, from mating policies to how violence transformed who they were.
eleven
Rome (Alfonso Cuarón, 2018)
A revolution for Netflix, the Oscars and Mexican cinema, courtesy of a filmmaker as international as Alfonso Cuaron. He, who has directed from a Harry Potter movie ('Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkabán') to an odyssey in outer space ('Gravity'), returned to the source to tell the story of his nanny in black and white, an indigenous woman who survived in Mexico in the 1970s as the second mother of a group of privileged children who enjoyed the protection she would never have.
12
The heiresses (Marcelo Martinessi, 2018)
Intimacy is the currency of this Paraguayan film, where we immerse ourselves in an undeniably feminine universe in which two women see how their comfort situation changes: heirs of a fortune that gave them to live quietly the rest of their lives, of Soon, at age 60, they see that money no longer reaches them and they are forced to rethink their existence. Marcelo Martinessi he enters his silent reflections, his gestures and looks full of meaning, while galloping his fall gallantly.
13
Tempest (Tatiana Huezo, 2017)
This Mexican documentary of the brilliant Tatiana Huezo It tells the story of two Mexican women plagued by violence and injustice from two different scenarios (from narcos to the circus). Although, rather, they tell it themselves: it is through their voices that we know fear, helplessness, loss and pain, but, at the end of the road (from this visually stunning road movie), we also know that It means resistance and dignity.
14
The flower (Mariano Llinás, 2016)
The ambitious Argentine project Mariano Llinás It consists of three parts that last, eye, a total of 840 minutes (that is, 14 hours). It seems an impossible feat to see and, above all, cover it in its entirety, but the film trip is worth it. Critically acclaimed, this huge movie begins when a mummy releases a curse in an excavation in an Argentine province, and will go through genres of all kinds, from noir to musical, from romance to action. An epic madness that jumps into the void with the confidence of doing something different and unquestionably bright.
fifteen
The useful life (Federico Veiroj, 2010)
A film library is the scene of this Uruguayan film of Federico Veiroj, and we will soon understand why: behind its human history, this is a tribute to the cinema. It is through a character who has been working for 25 years in that temple of the seventh art, and suddenly he is seen in the unemployed street. From there, with a story that oozes luminosity and innocence, the protagonist will have to adapt to a new world, in a process in which perhaps the movies can help you.
16
No (Pablo Larraín, 2012)
Between the political chronicle and personal history, Pablo Larraín He showed that he is one of the greats of Chilean cinema. With him and this movie starring Gael Garcia Bernal we travel to the not so distant times of Augusto Pinochet, which summons a plebiscite in support of its presidency. Bernal plays a young advertising man who directs the campaign for no, which means freeing his country from the oppression to which the dictator has subjected them. An incredible film that defends the power of the people.
17
Nostalgia for light (Patricio Guzmán, 2012)
Although fiction always dominates the lists of recommendations, relegating the documentary to a genre, we could not leave out this wonder of Patricio guzman, a magical and amazing trip to northern Chile. The arid lands of the Atacama desert are the setting to share two points as distant in space as they are close: astronomy and the search for the bodies of those reprimanded by the Pinochet dictatorship.
18
Post Tenebras Lux (Carlos Reygadas, 2012)
The Mexican Carlos Reygadas He has not stopped surprising with his films in all these years, but perhaps we can agree that this is one of the most praised in the world of criticism. In it, a man decides to go to live in the country with his family, where the sexual boredom of his marriage, the lack of connection with his daughters and the strangeness of that new place where they live will become evident. A radical and unpredictable film, with an enveloping atmosphere that takes us through the past, the present and the future in a dreamlike way.
19
Güeros (Alonso Ruizpalacios, 2014)
The political dissent of young people was seen in this great film by Alonso Ruizpalacios, where a teenager obsessed with the music of Epigmenio Cruz decides to go looking for him when he learns that the old rock star is in the hospital. Along the way, we will savor an atmosphere inspired by the student strike that shook the UNAM a couple of decades ago and here is the backdrop to a family history, a personal journey full of disaffection.
twenty
A second mother (Anna Muylaert, 2015)
This Brazilian production puts the focus on the maternofilial relationship of its two protagonists, on which the grudges and regret weigh. And is that Val (Regina Casé) left his daughter Jessica (Camila Márdila) in the care of his father to go to serve a wealthy marriage in Sao Paulo. Now, more than a decade later, the girl turned into a teenager goes in search of her mother, with whom the relationship will be conflictive. Anna Muylaert sign a sensitive portrait of this relationship marked by the erosion of time and questionable decisions.
twenty-one
The golden cage (Diego Quemada-Díez, 2013)
Winner of the Best Cast Award at the Cannes Film Festival, this film by Diego Quemada-Díez He tells us about immigrants who are looking for a better life, but when they reach the idealized destination they only find more misery and stigma. From the slums of Guatemala to the United States, three young people (non-professional actors) represent the drama that so many people suffer on a daily basis, with a crudeness and realism that flees from all hints of sentimentality to create a portrait without sweeteners.
22
Good manners (Marco Dutra and Juliana Rojas, 2017)
Special Jury Prize at BAFICI, this film tells us the story of a mysterious woman of fortune who hires a nurse to be the babysitter of her son. The problem is that the son in question has not yet been born. Thus, they will live together a pregnancy with unusual episodes, in a story full of surprises filmed with nerve by Marco Dutra Y Juliana Rojas.
2. 3
Late to die young (Dominga Sotomayor, 2018)
Once again on this list, we travel to Chile in the 90's, but this time to an isolated community where three young people live their "firsts": love, sexual relations, problems, existential debates, concerns for the future. A story of initiation or 'coming-of-age' that appeals to the classic while unchecking it, with a vision of Dominga Sotomayor which is as simple as complex, as recognizable as unique.
