Monkey Punch a year after his death: the author of Lupine III left us on April 11, 2019

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It was a thunderbolt when the news of Monkey Punch's death was revealed last year. The news of the death of the historical author of Lupine III came only after a few days for reasons of confidentiality, but immediately shook the whole world. Today 11 April 2020 marks the first anniversary of the author's disappearance.

Pseudonym of Kazuhiko Kato, Monkey Punch he was born in Hamanaka, in the prefecture of Hokkaido, on May 26, 1937. He did not approach the world of work directly as a mangaka but became part of the hospital industry as a radiologist and only in 1965 he published his first story in the Manga Story magazine.

He only started using the Monkey Punch name since 1967, on the occasion of the debut of Lupine III, his most iconic and significant work which still continues to produce extremely successful films and animated series. He worked in the following years on many other manga, although none became as famous as that of the thief, and he also ventured into the role of director and character designer.

Over the course of this year, the series has been enriched with Lupine III: The First, the first feature film about the gentleman thief made in 3DCG. Screened in Japan in December 2019, Lupine III: The First suffered a delay in Italy due to the Coronavirus.