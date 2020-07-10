Monkey Island Anthology, announced a collection for the thirtieth anniversary

Share it:

The 30th anniversary of Monkey Island will be adequately celebrated by Limited Run Games, the company has announced that in October it will publish a full-bodied anthology for PC containing four games from the series.

The package will include The Secret of Monkey Island, The Secret of Monkey Island Special Edition, The Secret of Monkey Island 2 Special Edition e The Curse of Monkey Island. The appeal is missing projects such as Escape from Monkey Island and Tales of Monkey Island, the latter branded Telltale Games and at the time highly appreciated by the public and critics.

At the moment Limited Run Games has not announced what they will be the bonuses provided for the physical edition, the publisher is working on a package that can do justice to a legendary series like Monkey Island, more details will be released later with the approach of the launch of The Secret of Monkey Island Anthology, scheduled for October on PC.

The Monkey Island series has been absent from the screens for many years now, in the early '10s the various episodes of the saga were republished on mobile while an unpublished chapter has been missing since 2000, the year of release of The Curse of Monkey Island, excluding the episodic adventure of Telltale dated 2009.