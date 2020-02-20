Monica Noguera puts a stop to Lupillo Rivera with a new heartthrob

Share it:

Who could be going through another disappointment of love is Lupillo Rivera because it became known that Monica Noguera, a woman for whom the singer was apparently in love, already found heartbeat and is the former soccer player, Juan Pablo Gabriel.

It turns out that the host of the First Hand program, was seen with the very affectionate athlete and they even gave a tremendous kiss making it clear that the 'bull of the corrido', has no chance with her, because he was interested in it a couple of weeks ago .

As everyone knows Jenni Rivera's brother sent a huge flower arrangement to his work and left everyone with his mouth open, as if that were not enough he asked Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Monica's friend, if she had a boyfriend to which she responded not.

Recall that the grupero is famous for being a very flirtatious man with the ladies, the last relationship that was learned by the singer was the fleeting romance he had with singer Belinda, who has not wanted to give much detail to the press, because it is very jealous.

It is worth mentioning that Monica is also a woman reserved for their relationships because she does not like to be back in scandals since she has always tried to give respect in the middle of the show.

"Sorry lupillo you threw him very high," "There is poor Lupillo and the excited," wrote some netizens on networks.