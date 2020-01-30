Monica Noguera makes fun of Memo del Bosque interview

Share it:

Yesterday, an interview by Jorge Burro Van Rankin was revealed to his friend and colleague Memo del Bosque, who, as everyone knows, has been facing a fight against cancer for a few months, for which he is being treated.

During the talk the producer said how difficult his battle has been but with the help of his family and a lot of faith he has come forward in the best way, even his closest friends have been encouraging him although the spirits of a famous woman were not quite nice.

It turns out that his ex-wife, Monica Noguera, with whom he was married several years ago interviewed him a couple of weeks ago, decided to comment on what Don Rankin did to him:

The interview I just did has a better set design! There are more flowers and color !!!!, the presenter wrote in a photo that the producer uploaded.

After this comment the Internet users did not tolerate it and some said it was a joke between them, while others felt that the message of the presenter was completely out of place.

"As always the @monanoguera with his comments out of place", "@monanoguera The important thing is to know about the recovery of @memodelbosquetv, some flowers do not make you more or less in an interview", were some of the comments received by Noguera.

Meanwhile Memo is still recovering from the treatments that have been previously submitted although the battle has not ended, as it needs strength to undergo another procedure.