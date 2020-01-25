Mondo Poster Movies – Best MONDO Movie Posters

Share it:

Mondo is the name of the store associated with the movie theater company Alamo Drafthouse, which since 2003 has been dedicated to reinterpret posters of all kinds of movies, from movie classics to the most commercial films. His characteristic style, imitating war propaganda posters, minimalism or manga, often exceed the original design. For Mondo Posters important graphic artists like Martin Ansin, Olly Moss or Ken Taylor work. We select in this gallery the best MONDO posters of movies.