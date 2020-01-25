Entertainment

Mondo Poster Movies – Best MONDO Movie Posters

January 25, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Mondo is the name of the store associated with the movie theater company Alamo Drafthouse, which since 2003 has been dedicated to reinterpret posters of all kinds of movies, from movie classics to the most commercial films. His characteristic style, imitating war propaganda posters, minimalism or manga, often exceed the original design. For Mondo Posters important graphic artists like Martin Ansin, Olly Moss or Ken Taylor work. We select in this gallery the best MONDO posters of movies.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.