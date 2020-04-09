Entertainment

Mondo Launches Captain America or Jurassic Park Puzzles

April 9, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

To great evils, small pieces. Or something like that. We understand that puzzles are not for many, but what are we going to do? People will have to be entertained as best they can, and if they've decided to peek into the dark abyss of puzzles, they better at least do this.

For them is this new collection of the magnificent Mondo, the American company known for putting out artistic versions of movie posters, series and comics. But the company's art goes far beyond the simple poster, and in addition to publishing gorgeous vinyl soundtrack designs, clothing, accessories, toys, and reissues of VHS releases, they occasionally give up on puzzles as well.

We review the thirteen proposals of the brand, founded in 2004 as Mondo Tees, and a subsidiary of the legendary Alamo Drafthouse Cinema chain in Austin, Texas.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.