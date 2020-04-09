Mondo Launches Captain America or Jurassic Park Puzzles

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

To great evils, small pieces. Or something like that. We understand that puzzles are not for many, but what are we going to do? People will have to be entertained as best they can, and if they've decided to peek into the dark abyss of puzzles, they better at least do this.

For them is this new collection of the magnificent Mondo, the American company known for putting out artistic versions of movie posters, series and comics. But the company's art goes far beyond the simple poster, and in addition to publishing gorgeous vinyl soundtrack designs, clothing, accessories, toys, and reissues of VHS releases, they occasionally give up on puzzles as well.

We review the thirteen proposals of the brand, founded in 2004 as Mondo Tees, and a subsidiary of the legendary Alamo Drafthouse Cinema chain in Austin, Texas.