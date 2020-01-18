Sports

Monchi: "If they cancel the second goal, I still go down to the field and take the team out"

January 18, 2020
The sports director of Sevilla, Ramón Rodríguez 'Monchi'He was critical of the arbitration proceedings this afternoon of Martínez Munuera, at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, in a match he said it was marked after somewhat canceled to Luuk De Jong.

"The action has been seen by everyone. It is one more play that occurs in a match but there is no technical or tactical analysis as of that play. I refuse to analyze the match because that play is very key and is absurd analyze the rest from there, "he told Movistar LaLiga.

Asked by the Sevilla player who did climb the scoreboard, in an action in which the ball hits the Munir's elbow, lying on the grass, Monchi said there would be retired to his team if they cancel it again to De Jong.

"If they cancel that goal, I still go down to the field and take the team, for example," he said flatly. "We cannot leave satisfied after a defeat, that is for small teams, and Sevilla is a very large team, the third Spanish team that has won the most titles in this century. We are leaving very angry, outraged, and … I stop a little. Sevilla does not have to take action, Sevilla assumes that mistakes can happen, period. Beyond that, we think about Tuesday's game, "he said.

