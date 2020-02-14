TV Shows

Mon Laferte confessed that he is a fan of Yalitza Aparicio, he almost cries when he met her!

February 14, 2020
Garry
Yalitza aparicio almost cries when she met mon laferte

Some days ago Yalitza Aparicio surprised to appear in the new video of the Chilean singer Mon Laferte, "Pla tá tá".

In an interview, the interpreter of ‘Your lack of love’ He confessed that he was very excited when he met the actress from Rome.

Laferte even stressed that he almost cried with emotion when he first met Yalitza Aparicio to record the video

“It was achieved, we met, almost cried from emotion. She told me that she had been listening to my music for many years, ”Mon said in an interview for Hoy.

This video has been applauded not only by fans, but also by the Latino community and women who are in favor of the legalization of abortion.

“There is no woman who has not been the victim of some type of gender violence, some are more aware. I don't know someone who has not been a victim, ”Laferte shared his position.

Mon Laferte He released this single as a way to protest the situation in his native country, Chile.

In social networks many recognized the collaboration between Oaxaca and Chile, mainly to talk about such delicate social issues.

With information from Program Today

