Momo Yaoyorozu of My Hero Academia shows herself in a provocative cosplay

It's been a while since the epic of My Hero Academia it came to the market bewitching the public thanks to a highly successful manga followed by an equally appreciated animated adaptation, and since then we have had the opportunity to get to know a practically boundless cast that has been able to impose itself strongly in the hearts of fans.

Among the many characters that we have been able to discover volume by volume, particularly Momo Yaoyorozu, one of the members of the 1-A class who despite having never really been the center of attention, was able to quickly conquer the audience becoming one of the most recognized and loved faces of the production, with fanmade themed works that knock on the door every day .

This time, however, to have earned the spotlight we find the famous Instagram user @xenakai, who wanted to share his latest work on his account, dedicated precisely to Taoyorozu. As you can see from the image at the bottom of the news, the girl was immortalized while wearing her provocative cosplay dedicated to the aspiring Hero, with attention to the smallest details and capable of leaving very little room for imagination, with a final result that has been able to obtain the praise of many.

