Momo Yaoyorozu of My Hero Academia comes to life thanks to a sensual cosplay

As you probably know, the fans of My Hero Academia have been very "pampered" over the past few months, between the manga chapters that continue to be published, new video games announced and the chat My Hero Academia Season 4, a sequel of episodes that are widely talked about.

Being able to review their favorite characters has delighted many users, who have in fact launched into the creation of fan-art and cosplay of all kinds designed specifically to pay homage to the reference work, an infinite amount of home-work made of incredible quality that recently saw the arrival of a new "challenger".

His name on Instagram is @ nico.hebe and in the last few hours he is inflaming social media thanks to a splendid and sensual cosplay dedicated to Momo Yaoyorozu, one of the class A-1 students. The work, as you can see at the bottom of the news, in fact showcases our aspiring heroine in a swimsuit, intent on enjoying some well-deserved relaxation in a sunny setting by the sea, with a final result that has been able to earn the praise of hundreds and hundreds of fans around the world.

