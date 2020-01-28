Entertainment

Momo Yaoyorozu of My Hero Academia comes to life thanks to a sensual cosplay

January 28, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

As you probably know, the fans of My Hero Academia have been very "pampered" over the past few months, between the manga chapters that continue to be published, new video games announced and the chat My Hero Academia Season 4, a sequel of episodes that are widely talked about.

Being able to review their favorite characters has delighted many users, who have in fact launched into the creation of fan-art and cosplay of all kinds designed specifically to pay homage to the reference work, an infinite amount of home-work made of incredible quality that recently saw the arrival of a new "challenger".

His name on Instagram is @ nico.hebe and in the last few hours he is inflaming social media thanks to a splendid and sensual cosplay dedicated to Momo Yaoyorozu, one of the class A-1 students. The work, as you can see at the bottom of the news, in fact showcases our aspiring heroine in a swimsuit, intent on enjoying some well-deserved relaxation in a sunny setting by the sea, with a final result that has been able to earn the praise of hundreds and hundreds of fans around the world.

READ:           Golden Globes 2020: Michelle Williams is the best miniseries or TV movie actress for 'Fosse / Verdon'

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of the 15th episode of My Hero Academia Season 4.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.