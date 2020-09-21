Molo and Goku compared: in Dragon Ball Super 64 the Ultra Instinct proves superior

Goku was for a short phase, the one just after Molo’s escape from prison, stronger than the new opponent of Dragon Ball Super. On Neo Namek, i two Saiyans were clearly superior to the enemy in terms of strength, but the sorcerer’s absorption technique quickly turned the tables on the table.

Subsequently, only Vegeta was once again stronger than the enemy for a brief spell, thanks to the technique of spiritual fission which had made it possible to extract the energy from Molo’s body. Not even Goku with the imperfect Ultra Instinct was able to put his opponent in such difficulty, which among other things was then further strengthened by absorbing the android 73 and almost exterminating the Z warriors.

Chapter 64 of Dragon Ball Super, however, has decided to change the cards on the table, showing once again how much power the use of Ultra Instinct gives, which this time Goku was able to use in the full version. Although it has been greatly enhanced compared to the previous battle with the Saiyan, Molo couldn’t keep up with Goku’s fighting techniques.

The gap between the two characters became huge, with Goku exponentially increasing his strength happening on Namek, during the final phase of the Freeza saga. It therefore seems that Ultra Instinct will be extremely fundamental in future battles, given the enormous increase in power it causes in those who use it.