TV Shows

Mollie Gould dedicates a hot dance to Luis Miguel

February 3, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Mollie Gould, the alleged girlfriend of singer Luis Miguel, stars in a hot dance and uploads it to her Instagram account. Surely The Sun of Mexico already saw it and was fascinated.

Mollie Gould, 21 years old, shows in the images that, apart from being a great model, she is also excellent as a dancer and as proof of the aforementioned video.

Mollie Gould has given much to talk about in social networks with the supposed sentimental relationship he has with the singer on songs like Mexico in the skin and La unconditional.

On several occasions Luis Miguel and Gould have been captured together. A person took them at the beginning of 2019 at an airport in Ecuador. While he sits, she gives him a neck massage.

Mollie's video, where she dances, has a lot of reproductions and clearly demonstrates that as a dancer she can become number one, if she proposes it.

READ:  Luis Miguel's second season trailer released

According to reports in different news portals, Luis Miguel and Mollie have also been seen on Miami beaches and then aboard a train in Madrid, Spain.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.