Mollie Gould dedicates a hot dance to Luis Miguel

Mollie Gould, the alleged girlfriend of singer Luis Miguel, stars in a hot dance and uploads it to her Instagram account. Surely The Sun of Mexico already saw it and was fascinated.

Mollie Gould, 21 years old, shows in the images that, apart from being a great model, she is also excellent as a dancer and as proof of the aforementioned video.

Mollie Gould has given much to talk about in social networks with the supposed sentimental relationship he has with the singer on songs like Mexico in the skin and La unconditional.

On several occasions Luis Miguel and Gould have been captured together. A person took them at the beginning of 2019 at an airport in Ecuador. While he sits, she gives him a neck massage.

Mollie's video, where she dances, has a lot of reproductions and clearly demonstrates that as a dancer she can become number one, if she proposes it.

According to reports in different news portals, Luis Miguel and Mollie have also been seen on Miami beaches and then aboard a train in Madrid, Spain.