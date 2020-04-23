 Moff Gideon's past will be addressed in season two of The Mandalorian

Share it:

While we wait for Disney + to announce the release date of the second season of "The Mandalorian", which has already confirmed a third, we bring you some recent statements from the actor Giancarlo Esposito, who played the Moff Gideon in the last two episodes aired to date.

Until now we know rather little about this character, limiting himself to glimpse a past with Mando, the biggest surprise being to see that he is in possession of a darksaber, a weapon that until now we have only seen wield Mandalorians in series like "Star Wars: The Clone Wars". As he did in previous words, in his last interview with Variety Esposito he has advanced again that we will get to know Gideon better:

Moff is a very different character than Gus Fring (the character he plays in "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul"), carries its own darksaber. He does his own dirty work and is willing to do it. He's much more volatile, he's a warrior, and that could tell us a lot about him in the upcoming season.. Where does it come from? I have been asked all this … Is he a former Mandalorian? Is this the other? All these questions will want to come to light.

This greater prominence will lead to more action scenes with the darksaber, confessing "I've already been through three (dar (darksabers) / em>.

