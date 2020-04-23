General News

 Moff Gideon's past will be addressed in season two of The Mandalorian

April 23, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian 1x08: Redemption

While we wait for Disney + to announce the release date of the second season of "The Mandalorian", which has already confirmed a third, we bring you some recent statements from the actor Giancarlo Esposito, who played the Moff Gideon in the last two episodes aired to date.

Until now we know rather little about this character, limiting himself to glimpse a past with Mando, the biggest surprise being to see that he is in possession of a darksaber, a weapon that until now we have only seen wield Mandalorians in series like "Star Wars: The Clone Wars". As he did in previous words, in his last interview with Variety Esposito he has advanced again that we will get to know Gideon better:

Moff is a very different character than Gus Fring (the character he plays in "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul"), carries its own darksaber. He does his own dirty work and is willing to do it. He's much more volatile, he's a warrior, and that could tell us a lot about him in the upcoming season.. Where does it come from? I have been asked all this … Is he a former Mandalorian? Is this the other? All these questions will want to come to light.

This greater prominence will lead to more action scenes with the darksaber, confessing "I've already been through three (dar (darksabers) / em>.

READ:   Jesse Eisenberg is not part of the Snyder Cut movement but supports Zack



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.