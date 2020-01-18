 Moff Gideon will have a major role in the second season of The Mandalorian

Share it:

One of the actors who have participated in “The Mandalorian” has been Giancarlo Esposito, who has played Moff Gideon. This character has left us shocking moments after his appearance and the recent appearance of the actor in the TCA has made it clear that this will go more ahead of the second season that is currently being filmed.

As you can imagine, the actor does not cut himself and comments in detail on the most relevant aspects of the first season, so we deal with important spoilers. However, we can confirm that Moff Gideon will have an even greater role in the upcoming adventures of Mando.

FIRST SEASON SPOILERS NOTICE OF “THE MANDALORIAN”

The late appearance of the character in the series put in serious trouble Mando, Cara Dune and Greef Karga, because Gideon is especially interested in the mysterious child that the Internet has dubbed as Baby yoda. Esposito He is especially open to share why he wants to be done with this little being.

Like any great leader or scientist, and this is a clue, you can be his best friend or you can manage to see what's inside and find out how to make others better in this humanity. Look for that power and that control that an Moff who is trying to rebuild the universe wants. But how do you know everything that is happening? He is an interesting character and I am honored to participate in this production.

Because of that last part they have asked him if we will see him share scenes with the Mandalorian of Pedro Pascal, because until now they have only shared a couple of words far away. Esposito says he doesn't know but is looking forward to something like that happening.

Esposito also refers to the final scene of the season in which we see him carrying a Darksaber, which we have previously seen in series like "Star Wars Rebels" But never in real action. The actor simply emphasizes that he is a “Exciting moment” in the history of Star Wars but it does not give more explanations on why it has one of them.

The actor also talked about what it means to be part of the Star Wars franchise.

It has been exciting to be part of that project because of its iconic nature, but even more so because it has brought me back to the Star Wars that I liked so much. I watched the first movies and walked away from them because they became more and more in a different line than I wanted to be, but this is the real western space. It gives you space and space and each one of them is a bit of a movie.

