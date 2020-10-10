MODOK, here are the first images of the series dedicated to the super villain Marvel

A few days ago we told you about the possible release period of Marvel’s MODOK, the awaited animated series in stop motion centered on the famous villain of the comics of the House of Ideas that appeared in the recent Avengersss video game, and now a first official look thanks ad Entertainment Weekly.

The series follows the Marvel villain as he attempts to strike a balance between running his criminal organization (AIM) and his demanding family, failing miserably on both counts. At the beginning of the series, as reported by EW, we discover that MODOK has been a rather negligent husband lately. While floundering at work, his wife Jodie is having success with her blog, which has now become a lifestyle brand. The two will find themselves forced to re-evaluate their relationship, especially after the incident that we see in one of the images.

A doppiare M.O.D.O.K troveremo Patton Oswalt, mentre il resto del cast vocale include Aimee Garcia (Lucifer), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), Beck Bennet (Saturday Night Live), Jon Daly (Kroll Show) e Sam Richardson (Veep).

Unfortunately the series doesn’t have a release date yet, but news could arrive this night from the virtual panel of the New York Comic-Con in which the cast and producers will take part. In the meantime, we leave you to our in-depth analysis on the history of MODOK