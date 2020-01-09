“Modern Family” will end on April 8

Share it:

NY.- "Modern Family," the hit comedy co-starring Sofia Vergara, will come to an end on April 8 after 11 seasons, ABC said on Wednesday.

The program, which follows the extensive Pritchett-Dunphy family, was an immediate sensation when it debuted in 2009. It shares with "Frasier" the record of five consecutive Emmy awards for the best TV comedy series.

Its creators, Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, have remained with the series since the beginning with the cast, which also includes Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, among others.

Prior to the broadcast of the final chapter, ABC will present a tribute curated by fans on March 11. The chain will begin broadcasting in primetime the first episode of the series, followed by other favorites according to the votes that viewers cast next month.