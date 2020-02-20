‘Moctezuma's revenge’: this is how La Choco prevented Spanish children from stealing lunch from his son

There is no doubt that a mother does everything to protect her children and defend them from who wants to take advantage of them; in this sense, the driver Jimena Pérez ‘La Choco’ It was no exception.

This Wednesday the beautiful Mexican was visiting the show program Selling, where he collaborated until a few months ago that he had to move to Spain.

It should be remembered that the actress had to go to that country with her husband and her two small children, Iker and Iñaki, because the second receives a language therapy In the country of the old continent.

Life in Spain It has not been easy, because not only Iñaki She has had troubles. Thus ‘La Choco’ He decided to confess that his eldest son, Iker, has suffered in his new school with his Spanish classmates.

‘La Choco’ he told his son Iker she suffered from the theft of her lunch by her classmates, so she decided to intervene and take revenge on the children who bothered his son.

The driver said she decided to put some Habanero flavor potatoes as lunch for his son, so the children who stole his food ended up putting on a tremendous enchilada.

The laughter of their program partners did not wait, because even ‘La Choco’ said it was his adaptation of ‘Moctezuma's revenge’.

