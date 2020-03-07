Mobile Suit Gundam uses the power of the Moon: are other Sailor Moon robots coming?

Share it:

While the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise will receive a remake, the story of G Gundam, anime that has introduced various unpublished elements, continues. A mech suit presented particularly impressed fans who noticed how the giant robot remembers the clothes and style of an iconic character from a certain manga and anime.

The Nobel Gundam model indeed has feminine and seeming shapes inspired by the famous Sailor Moon, warrior protagonist of Naoko Takeuchi manga. In fact, she has long blond hair, a white body but with blue shoulders and skirt and with some mechanical parts on the chest that enormously resemble a red bow.

The Swedish robot has won many fans thanks to this aspect, but the mech suit CBI unit exaggeratedly recalls Chibi Moon. Twitter user SailorFailures shared the designs of both the Nobel Gundam and Nobel Gundam CBI, showing how similar G Gundam mechs are to the appearance of Sailor Moon sailor warriors.

G Gundam is an atypical anime for the Mobile Suit Gundam. The opera staged a tournament with a lot of bizarre mechs like the Mexican one that combines cactus and robots, while the Danish one is practically a walking windmill.