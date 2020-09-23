Mobile Suit Gundam: the huge robot really moves, the video is breathtaking

Japan is a special land. Often his creations are limited to merchandising of dubious taste, other times they become protagonists of sensational choices. After months of work, the 1: 1 reproduction of Yokohama’s Gundam RX78-2 was completed and was ready to move these days.

The demonstration of the Gundam movement was then uploaded everywhere, and then we have the opportunity to show you a video of a minute and a half that you can see above. First the huge robot takes a few steps, then kneels and gets up. Then he begins to look at his fingers and move them, while these are also accompanied by light movements of the head and therefore of the eyes, almost as if he were admiring his skills.

The video has left many fans of Mobile Suit Gundam speechless, which, however, can only see it digitally for a long time. The Gundam theme park where the robot was to be installed is in fact postponed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Certainly other adjustments and changes will follow, while in the video we also see scenes related to the maintenance of the Gundam.

Will this be the first step in making Gundams real and usable? Meanwhile, Sailor Moon-inspired Gunpla have caused a sensation.