Mobile Suit Gundam returns with a special collection of … chocolates

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Definitely the series of Mobile Suit Gundam it is among the most famous souls concerning the gigantic Mecha, born towards the end of the 80s and conceived by Yoshiyuki Tomino. The extraordinary success achieved by these splendid robots has naturally influenced other artists, such as Hideaki Anno, father of Neon Genesis Evangelion.

2020 seems to be promising for this pillar of Japanese animation, given that after the Olympic games, which will be held in Tokyo, the Gundam satellite will be launched, ready for this incredible event. In addition, a huge, but faithful, reproduction of the Gundam RX-78 will be placed in the port of Yokohama.

Among all these important news, some fans wanted to celebrate the return of Gundam in a rather particular way. In fact, one has been announced special collection of brand chocolates, based on the first historical series. In the post that you can find at the bottom of the news, you see the special package dedicated to the Red Comet, or Char, the main antagonist. There are other caskets, such as that of RX-78-2 VS Zaku II, priced at around US $ 24.

A nice tribute to one of the works that made us live an incredible amount of adventures, transported to different universes. From Gundam Wing, where the story revolved around 5 young pilots who aimed to stop a universal conflict, to G Gundam who even showed us clashes in the arena between Mechs.