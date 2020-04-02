Entertainment

Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash movie release date revealed

April 2, 2020
For the 40th anniversary of the series of Mobile Suit Gundam Several initiatives have been announced that tickle fans of the white robot. Among many, the release of the film Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash next July.

Focused on a new protagonist, Hathaway, the film is the first of a trilogy and is a sort of sequel to the original animated television series created by Yoshiyuki Tomino in 1979. The first mythical series tells of the clash between two factions: the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon. The peculiarity of the series was that both factions had very valid reasons for waging this war and that there was no clear distinction between good and bad, being non-Manichean and presenting the viewer with various interesting points of view of the characters. In this series we find the famous Amuro Ray and Char Aznable unforgettable and beloved protagonists. There is also a project that would concern the first series of Mobile Suit Gundam but of which very little is known for now.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash will hit Japanese theaters on July 23rd next and we can't wait to see it, hoping it will be brought to us in some form, maybe on Netflix or some other digital platform. We also recently showed you a trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash.

