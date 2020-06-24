Mobile Suit Gundam: great progress for scale reproduction of the huge robot

Share it:

We are entering a very important historical period for space history, not only because humans are about to return to the Moon with the Artemis Program but also because NASA's mission will be a launching pad towards the next big step: Mars. But what happens when science meets Mobile Suit Gundam?

The Tokyo Olympics, initially expected for this year's summer season, have been postponed to 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In any case, a country with a peculiar culture like Japan could not fail to do things big for the famous sporting event. In conjunction with the Olympic Games, therefore, the nation will send a satellite into space within which two Gundam models will be hidden.

But it will not be the only extraordinary initiative dedicated to the masterpiece of Yoshiyuki Tomino, as the 1: 1 scale reproduction of the nicknamed "mecha" is expected to be completed for the same periodGundam RX78-2". The mammoth robot, being worked on at a center in Yokohama, is therefore made on a real scale, so huge that it looks out of shape compared to the height of the workers who are participating in the curious project. At the bottom of the news you can take a look at the huge yard and admire the ambitious reproduction of one of the most iconic mecha of Japanese culture.

