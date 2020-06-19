Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs Maxiboost On: the Public Beta on PS4 is underway

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bandai Namco has announced that from 20 June to 30 July it will be possible to participate every weekend in the Open Access Beta of Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme vs Maxiboost On for PlayStation 4.

Fans will be able to experience the 185 units of the Gundam universe, including the exclusive Montero and Zaku Amazing. Both offline and online modes will be available which will allow up to 18 players from all over the world to fight together!

Three modes are available:

Player Match 4-18 players – The host can choose between Team Shuflle mode which allows you to play in random teams and Team Free for those who want to create a team

– The host can choose between Team Shuflle mode which allows you to play in random teams and Team Free for those who want to create a team Casual Match 4 players – For users who want to play randomly

– For users who want to play randomly Branch Battle – Offline single player mode

Finally Bandai Namco says that the first session will last an entire weekend from 20 to 22 June while the subsequent test phases will be held exclusively on Saturdays according to this calendar:

20/06/2020 from 5:00 AM CEST to 22/06/2020 5:00 AM CEST

06/27/2020 from 5:00 AM CEST to 06/28/2020 5:00 AM CEST

07/04/2020 from 5:00 AM CEST to 05/07/2020 5:00 AM CEST

11/07/2020 from 5:00 AM CEST to 12/07/2020 5:00 AM CEST

07/18/2020 from 5:00 AM CEST to 07/19/2020 5:00 AM CEST

07/25/2020 from 5:00 AM CEST to 07/26/2020 5:00 AM CEST

Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme vs Maxiboost On will be out this summer exclusively on PlayStation 4, the launch date has not yet been revealed.